No US Open homecoming for former Cowboys QB Tony Romo

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo watches his tee shot on the 8th tee box during U.S. Open Local Qualifying at Split Rail Links & Golf Club in Aledo, Texas, Monday, May 8, 2017. (Jae S. Lee/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

ALEDO, Texas — A bogey for Tony Romo in his attempt to qualify for the U.S. Open in his home state.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback didn't make it through an 18-hole local qualifier for a spot in the U.S. Open next month in Erin Hills, Wisconsin.

Just a few weeks after retiring as an NFL player, and a few months before his new job as an NFL broadcaster with CBS Sports, Romo shot a 3-over 75 on Monday at Split Rail Links & Golf Club. He finished 40th among 107 players competing for seven sectional qualifying spots, six strokes out of a playoff for the last spot.

It was Romo's third qualifying attempt for the U.S. Open. He made it to a 36-hole sectional qualifier in 2010, but after his 71 the first 18 holes was forced to withdraw before finishing because of two rain delays and a conflict with a Cowboys minicamp.

Romo tied for 44th in a local qualifier in 2011.

