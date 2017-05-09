Padres hit 3 HRs while Cahill, 'pen hold Rangers in check

SAN DIEGO — Trevor Cahill and three relievers held the Texas Rangers to two hits, and Ryan Schimpf, Austin Hedges and Cory Spangenberg homered to lead the San Diego Padres to a 5-1 victory Monday night.

The Padres snapped a four-game losing streak.

Cahill (3-2) allowed one hit in 5 1/3 scoreless innings to win his third straight decision over four starts. He was making his third start at Petco Park for his hometown Padres.

The right-hander didn't allow a hit until Carlos Gomez singled to left on a soft liner with one out in the fourth. Cahill struck out seven and walked five.

Cahill was pulled after he walked Elvis Andrus and hit Gomez with a pitch with one out in the sixth. Brand Hand came on and struck out Joey Gallo and Jonathan Lucroy. Ryan Buchter and Brandon Maurer each pitched a perfect inning to finish up.

Hand allowed Shin-Soo Choo's solo homer to left with one out in the seventh, his fourth.

Cahill got all the offence he needed from Schimpf and Hedges.

Schimpf doubled to right off Nick Martinez (0-2) leading off the second, was sacrificed by Hunter Renfroe and scored on Hedges' infield single. Manuel Margot added an RBI single.

Schimpf homered to right with two outs in the third, his ninth, and Hedges homered to straightaway centre leading off the fourth, his seventh.

Spangenberg hit his first homer to right with one out in the seventh.

Martinez allowed four runs and eight hits over six innings.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP A.J. Griffin (3-0, 3.54) will be facing his hometown Padres for the first time. He grew up in suburban El Cajon and pitched for Grossmont High and then the University of San Diego.

Padres: RHP Jered Weaver (0-3, 5.51) gave up a career-high 10 runs, only five earned, in his last start, Wednesday against Colorado. He's allowed 12 homers in six starts.

