Pat Howard to stay on as Australia high performance manager

SYDNEY, Australia — Pat Howard will remain Cricket Australia's high performance manager through 2019 after signing a two-year contract extension.

The 43-year-old, who played 20 rugby matches for Australia at flyhalf, has held the role with responsibility for Australia's men's and women's teams since 2011.

Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland said Howard had been passionate and dynamic in developing Australian cricket.

Sutherland said "he has led the evolution of a new team performance structure and success-driven culture for both men's and women's cricket in Australia and we see his ongoing contribution as integral to our future plans."