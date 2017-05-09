Phillies acquire RHP Fien from Mariners
PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies acquired reliever Casey Fien from the Seattle Mariners for cash.
Fien was assigned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The right-handed reliever went 0-0 with a 15.00 ERA in six games for the Mariners and was sent outright to Triple-A Tacoma on May 3.
He is 17-17 with one save and a 4.29 ERA with Detroit, Minnesota, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Mariners.
Fien agreed to a $1.1 million, one-year deal with Seattle as a free agent in December.
Seattle also acquired righty Bryan Bonnell from the Tampa Bay Rays for the Mariners' international signing slot, No. 71.