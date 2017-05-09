Roberts leading Wales on 2-test rugby tour in June

CARDIFF, Wales — Centre Jamie Roberts will captain Wales for the first time when he leads them to the south Pacific for rugby tests against Tonga and Samoa next month.

Roberts, capped 91 times by Wales, leads a 32-man squad featuring 13 newcomers, eight of them forwards.

Wales will play Tonga in Auckland in a doubleheader with the New Zealand-Samoa match on June 16, then travel to Apia to play Samoa on June 23.

"It's a proud moment for myself, but more importantly my family," Roberts said, "and a position of responsibility that I will take huge pride in."

