Scores and Schedule

Monday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Second Round
Washington 5 Pittsburgh 2
(Series tied 3-3)
---
IIHF World Hockey Championship
Round Robin
At Paris
Canada 6 Belarus 0
Czech Republic 4 Finland 3 (shootout)
At Cologne, Germany
Russia 6 Germany 3
United States 4 Sweden 3
---
AHL Playoffs
Second Round
Grand Rapids 6 Chicago 3
(Griffins lead series 3-1)
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
Golden State 121 Utah 95
(Warriors win series 4-0)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 4 Cleveland 2
Kansas City 7 Tampa Bay 3
Oakland 3 L.A. Angels 2 (11 innings)
National League
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, ppd.
N.Y. Mets 4 San Francisco 3
St. Louis 9 Miami 4
L.A. Dodgers 12 Pittsburgh 1
Interleague
Baltimore 6 Washington 4
N.Y. Yankees 10 Cincinnati 4
San Diego 5 Texas 1
---
Tuesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
Second Round
Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
(Ottawa leads series 3-2)
---
IIHF World Hockey Championship
At Cologne, Germany
Italy vs. Latvia, 10:15 a.m.
Slovakia vs. Denmark, 2:15 p.m.
At Paris
Slovenia vs. Norway, 10:15 a.m.
Switzerland vs. France, 2:15 p.m.
---
AHL Playoffs
Second Round
Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.
(Syracuse leads series 2-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
Houston at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
(Series tied 2-2)
---
MLB
American League
Cleveland (Carrasco 3-2) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Andriese 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Santiago 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Meyer 0-1) at Oakland (Cotton 3-3), 10:05 p.m.
National League
San Francisco (Samardzija 0-4) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 2-3) at Miami (Straily 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lackey 2-3) at Colorado (Freeland 3-1), 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Nova 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Interleague
Texas (Griffin 3-0) at San Diego (Weaver 0-3), 3:40 p.m.
Seattle (Miranda 3-2) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 4-2) at Baltimore (Jimenez 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-1) at Cincinnati (Adleman 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Pomeranz 3-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-2), 7:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Colon 1-3) at Houston (Morton 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Verlander 2-2) at Arizona (Ray 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
---
