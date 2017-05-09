Sports

Scores and Schedule

Monday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

Washington 5 Pittsburgh 2

(Series tied 3-3)

---

IIHF World Hockey Championship

Round Robin

At Paris

Canada 6 Belarus 0

Czech Republic 4 Finland 3 (shootout)

At Cologne, Germany

Russia 6 Germany 3

United States 4 Sweden 3

---

AHL Playoffs

Second Round

Grand Rapids 6 Chicago 3

(Griffins lead series 3-1)

---

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

Golden State 121 Utah 95

(Warriors win series 4-0)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 4 Cleveland 2

Kansas City 7 Tampa Bay 3

Oakland 3 L.A. Angels 2 (11 innings)

National League

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, ppd.

N.Y. Mets 4 San Francisco 3

St. Louis 9 Miami 4

L.A. Dodgers 12 Pittsburgh 1

Interleague

Baltimore 6 Washington 4

N.Y. Yankees 10 Cincinnati 4

San Diego 5 Texas 1

---

Tuesday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

(Ottawa leads series 3-2)

---

IIHF World Hockey Championship

At Cologne, Germany

Italy vs. Latvia, 10:15 a.m.

Slovakia vs. Denmark, 2:15 p.m.

At Paris

Slovenia vs. Norway, 10:15 a.m.

Switzerland vs. France, 2:15 p.m.

---

AHL Playoffs

Second Round

Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.

(Syracuse leads series 2-0)

---

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

Houston at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

(Series tied 2-2)

---

MLB

American League

Cleveland (Carrasco 3-2) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Andriese 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Santiago 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Meyer 0-1) at Oakland (Cotton 3-3), 10:05 p.m.

National League

San Francisco (Samardzija 0-4) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 2-3) at Miami (Straily 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lackey 2-3) at Colorado (Freeland 3-1), 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Nova 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

Texas (Griffin 3-0) at San Diego (Weaver 0-3), 3:40 p.m.

Seattle (Miranda 3-2) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 4-2) at Baltimore (Jimenez 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-1) at Cincinnati (Adleman 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Pomeranz 3-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-2), 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Colon 1-3) at Houston (Morton 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Verlander 2-2) at Arizona (Ray 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

---

