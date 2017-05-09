South African government approves 2023 Rugby WCup bid

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — South Africa's sports minister has lifted a ban on the rugby union hosting major events, opening the way for it to submit a bid for the 2023 World Cup.

Minister Thulas Nxesi on Tuesday lifted suspensions on three codes — rugby, cricket and netball. They all fell short of transformation targets last year and were told they were not allowed to bid to host any major competitions. They met their targets in the latest report.

South African sports have targets aimed at accelerating opportunities for black players, who were not allowed to play top-level sport under apartheid.