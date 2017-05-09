Spanish club Valencia to play New York Cosmos at Regina's new Mosaic Stadium
Regina's new Mosaic Stadium will host an international soccer match this summer between Spanish side Valencia and the New York Cosmos.
Valencia plays in Spain's top football league and finished 13th out of 20 teams in the La Liga standings this season.
The Cosmos play in the eight team North American Soccer League and have a 2-1-3 record so far this season.
The game will take place July 22.
