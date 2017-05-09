Taylor hits grand slam in first, Dodgers pound Pirates 12-1

LOS ANGELES — Chris Taylor hit a grand slam during a six-run first inning, Alex Wood and a pair of Los Angeles relievers combined for 17 strikeouts and the Dodgers rolled over the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-1 on Monday night.

Yasiel Puig added a solo homer in the first as the Dodgers jumped all over Trevor Williams (1-2), who was filling in for Jameson Taillon after he had surgery Monday for suspected testicular cancer.

In his fourth start, Wood (3-0) threw five scoreless innings, holding the Pirates to two hits and a walk while striking out a season-high 11. Ross Stripling allowed a run but also struck out five over three innings, and Adam Liberatore added a strikeout during a perfect ninth.

Taylor and Joc Pederson each had two hits, and Pederson, Yasmani Grandal and Enrique Hernandez each drove in a pair.

Taylor got his third homer of the season and his second career grand slam. It was the second slam in two games for Los Angeles, which got one from rookie Cody Bellinger on Saturday in San Diego.

Williams made his first start of the season. He allowed eight runs, seven hits and a walk over three innings.

Jose Osuna drove in Pittsburgh's only run with a single in the sixth.

Corey Seager was removed after the fourth inning, and manager Dave Roberts said afterward it was to get the star shortstop some rest.

WELCOME TO TOWN

New Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay threw out the first pitch. The 31-year-old was hired in January and is the youngest head coach in modern NFL history. He exchanged a hug and few words with Roberts on the field.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: Adam Frazier (hamstring) made his first rehab start, going 1 for 3 with a double and RBI for Triple-A Indianapolis. He is already eligible to come off the disabled list.

Dodgers: Placed RHP Brandon McCarthy on the 10-day disabled list with a sore left shoulder he injured weightlifting and called up Liberatore. McCarthy said he felt able to pitch.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Ivan Nova (3-3, 2.14 ERA) is scheduled to make his seventh start of the season Tuesday against the Dodgers. He's walked one batter in 42 innings this season and has thrown two complete games.

Dodgers: LHP Julio Urias (0-0, 0.84) will be looking for his first decision in his third start of the season. The Dodgers' top pitching prospect has held opponents to a .229 batting average in his two starts but has walked eight and struck out five.

