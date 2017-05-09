Tour de France champion Froome struck by car in training

MONACO — Three-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome says his bike was wrecked by a car when the driver intentionally struck him.

The incident Tuesday morning comes less than three weeks after Michele Scarponi, the 2011 Giro d'Italia winner, died in a collision with a van during a training ride.

Froome posted a photo on Twitter of the damaged bike soon after the crash near his home in Monte Carlo.

The British rider writes: "Just got rammed on purpose by an impatient driver who followed me onto the pavement! Thankfully I'm okay Bike totalled . Driver kept going!"

The tweet was posted from Beausoleil, on the French side of the Monaco border.