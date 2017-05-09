Ujiri: Raptors need a 'culture reset' after being swept out of playoffs

TORONTO — Team president Masai Ujiri says the Toronto Raptors need a "culture reset" after a post-season that ended in a second-round sweep at the hands of LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Speaking to reporters a day after the Raptors cleaned out their lockers, Ujiri said Toronto looked "a little wide-eyed" against the defending champion Cavaliers.

He added that the Raptors' style of play, which has got them to the playoffs in four straight seasons, isn't working anymore and needs to change.

Ujiri hopes that change comes with Kyle Lowry on board.

Lowry opted out of the final year of his contract yesterday, but Ujiri said he hopes to bring the three-time all-star point guard back.