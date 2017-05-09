Whitecaps acquire winger forward Bernie Ibini from Belgium's Club Brugge KV

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps announced Tuesday they have acquired winger/forward Bernie Ibini from Club Brugge KV of Belgium's top division.

The deal for the Australian international was agreed to prior to the close of Major League Soccer's primary transfer window on Monday. Ibini's contract with the Whitecaps runs through 2018, with a club option for the 2019 season.

He will occupy an international roster spot and is set to officially join the Vancouver setup pending receipt of his Canadian work permit and medical exam.

While the six-foot-two, 195-pound Nigerian-born Ibini was property of Brugge, he never played a game for the club after breaking his leg in pre-season in 2015.

The 24-year-old has spent most of his career in Australia, having just wrapped up a second straight loan spell at A-League side Sydney FC where he just helped the club win both the regular-season and playoff titles.

"Bernie is an exciting young player with great upside," Whitecaps head coach Carl Robinson said in a statement. "He's big, powerful, and can play as a wide player or as a centre forward. And just as importantly, he's someone who is hungry and keen to prove himself in Major League Soccer. We look forward to working with Bernie to help him reach his potential."

Ibini, who scored 31 goals and added 11 assists in 142 matches in A-League with Central Coast Mariners FC and Sydney, has two senior caps for Australia.

He played in Sydney's recent playoff semifinal win, but missed Sunday's the title match with a hamstring injury.