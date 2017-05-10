Baseball Capsules

NEW YORK — Zack Wheeler pitched two-hit ball against the team that traded him, Michael Conforto homered and the New York Mets scored four times in the first inning Tuesday night on the way to a 6-1 victory over the staggering San Francisco Giants.

Hours after Matt Harvey returned from his three-day suspension with a string of contrite apologies, the banged-up Mets began moving on from their latest commotion. Despite all the injuries and turmoil, New York (16-16) has righted itself on the field by winning eight of 11 following a six-game slide.

Jeff Samardzija (0-5) and the Giants, outhit 13-2, are headed in the opposite direction after their fifth consecutive defeat and eighth in 10 games. San Francisco, with three World Series titles and four playoff appearances since 2010, had the majors' worst record at 11-23.

The team got more bad news moments before the first pitch when All-Star closer Mark Melancon was put on the disabled list — though it's not as if he has had many ninth-inning leads to protect.

Wheeler (2-2) went six innings in his best start since missing two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

ORIOLES 5, NATIONALS 4, 12 INNINGS

BALTIMORE (AP) — Mark Trumbo singled in the tiebreaking run in the 12th inning, and the Orioles extended their season-best winning streak to six games.

Baltimore rallied from a late three-run deficit to complete a two-game sweep of its neighbour . The interleague series shifts to Washington for two games on Wednesday and Thursday.

Singles by Adam Jones and Manny Machado, along with an intentional walk to Chris Davis, loaded the bases for Trumbo against Jacob Turner (1-1). Trumbo hit the first pitch to left field, ending the game just seven minutes short of four hours.

Logan Verrett (2-0) pitched three shutout innings for the Orioles, who improved to 22-10, including 13-3 at home.

REDS 5, YANKEES 3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto singled with the bases loaded during the latest big inning off CC Sabathia, and the Reds stopped the Yankees' six-game win streak.

Sabathia (2-2) struggled for the fourth consecutive start, unable to get his fastball in the right spots until Cincinnati was in control. The Reds piled up six singles — most of them grounders through the infield — while scoring five runs in the second inning.

Sabathia gave up seven hits and five runs in six innings. His ERA has risen from 2.25 to 5.77 over his last four starts.

Tim Adleman (2-1), who was born in Staten Island, gave up three runs in five innings against the AL's top offence , including solo homers by Gary Sanchez and Didi Gregorius. Raisel Iglesias pitched the last two innings for his sixth save in six chances.

INDIANS 6, BLUE JAYS 0

TORONTO (AP) — Carlos Carrasco and two Cleveland relievers combined on a four-hitter, and Yan Gomes hit a three-run homer.

Lonnie Chisenhall reached base three times for the Indians, who scored more than three runs for the first time since a 12-4 win over Seattle on April 30.

Carrasco (4-2) pitched seven innings to remain unbeaten on the road. The right-hander is 4-0 with a 1.35 ERA in four road starts this season.

Andrew Miller worked the eighth and Nick Goody finished up.

Blue Jays designated hitter Kendrys Morales was pulled in the seventh inning because of tightness in his left hamstring. He grounded out twice before leaving.

Called up from Triple-A Buffalo to make his season debut, Blue Jays right-hander Mike Bolsinger (0-1) allowed two runs and three hits in 5 1/3 innings.

ROCKIES 10, CUBS 4, GAME 1

CUBS 8, ROCKIES 1, GAME 2

DENVER (AP) — John Lackey struck out 10 over seven scoreless innings and added an RBI single, helping the Cubs stop a four-game skid in the finale of a day-night doubleheader.

Chicago gave Lackey plenty of cushion with a five-run second inning against Kyle Freeland (3-2). Javier Baez added a two-run homer in the eighth and Kris Bryant tacked on a solo shot in the ninth.

Lackey (3-3) allowed just four singles, a sharp contrast to his previous start at Coors Field, when he surrendered 10 runs on June 8, 2015.

In the opener, Colorado scored six runs in the third inning and Mark Reynolds homered for a fourth straight game. Antonio Senzatela (5-1) pitched six innings of two-run ball.

Jake Arrieta (4-2) was removed after 3 2/3 innings — his shortest stint as a Cub. He surrendered nine hits and nine runs, but just five were earned.

BREWERS 11, RED SOX 7

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Thames hit his 13th homer in Milwaukee's five-run first inning, helping the Brewers overcome a big night for Mookie Betts.

Keon Broxton drove in four runs for Milwaukee, and Carlos Torres (2-3) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the win.

Betts went 4 for 4, drove in four runs and finished a triple short of the cycle. Boston left-hander Drew Pomeranz (3-2) allowed six runs and seven hits in four innings.

ROYALS 7, RAYS 6, 12 INNINGS

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Mike Moustakas homered in the 12th inning, helping the Royals to the road win.

Moustakas connected against Diego Moreno (0-1), the eighth Tampa Bay pitcher, on a 1-2 pitch with one out. Moreno was promoted from Triple-A Durham before the game.

Kansas City right-hander Jakob Junis (1-0), recalled from Triple-A Omaha, worked out of a two-on, one-out jam in the 11th. Kelvin Herrera got three outs for his fifth save.

Salvador Perez hit a two-run homer for the Royals. The All-Star catcher went 3 for 4 and walked twice.

MARINERS 10, PHILLIES 9

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Taylor Motter had the go-ahead RBI double in the ninth inning, Ben Gamel had four hits and the Mariners overcame a four-run deficit to beat the Phillies in Carlos Ruiz's return to Philadelphia.

Gamel went 4 for 5 with a three-run home run, two singles and a double. The right fielder also threw out the potential go-ahead run at home in the eighth.

Robinson Cano, who left the game with a quadriceps injury, also homered for the Mariners.

Michael Saunders, Tommy Joseph and Aaron Altherr also connected for the Phillies. Hector Neris (1-2) got the loss.

Nick Vincent (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning, and Edwin Diaz worked the ninth for his seventh save.

Ruiz, one of the key players in Philadelphia's run to consecutive World Series appearances in 2008-09, got a standing ovation when he pinch-hit in the eighth and flied out.

CARDINALS 6, MARLINS 5

MIAMI (AP) — Pinch hitter Dexter Fowler singled home the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning, and the Cardinals rallied from a late four-run deficit for their fifth consecutive victory.

The game was tied when Magneuris Sierra reached on an infield single with one out in the ninth and continued to second on an errant throw to first by A.J. Ramos (1-2). Fowler, held out of the starting lineup for the previous five games because of a sore shoulder, followed with a sharp single to right field, and the speedy Sierra slid home ahead of Giancarlo Stanton's throw.

Trevor Rosenthal (1-1) pitched around a leadoff walk in the eighth. Seung Hwan Oh pitched a perfect ninth for his eighth save.

ASTROS 8, BRAVES 3

HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Correa and Carlos Beltran hit consecutive homers off Bartolo Colon during Houston's five-run first inning.

Houston led 4-0 after Correa launched a three-run shot with no outs. Beltran followed his third homer this season.

Josh Reddick also connected for Houston, belting a solo shot in the fifth for his 100th career homer.

Houston starter Charlie Morton (4-2) allowed three runs — one earned — in 5 2/3 innings for his third straight win.

Colon (1-4) gave up eight runs and three homers, both season highs, in 5 2/3 innings.

TWINS 7, WHITE SOX 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Hector Santiago beat his former team once again and Byron Buxton tied his career high with three hits, leading the Twins to the victory.

Santiago (4-1) allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings. The left-hander is 5-1 with a 1.59 ERA against the White Sox, who drafted him in the 30th round in 2006 and traded him in 2013 to the Los Angeles Angels.

Chicago scored twice in the third inning but did not have another hit until two outs in the ninth. Tyler Duffey and Taylor Rogers closed out Minnesota's four-hitter.

Kennys Vargas hit a two-run shot off Chicago's Mike Pelfrey (0-3) in the fourth inning.

RANGERS 11, PADRES 0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rangers right-hander A.J. Griffin dominated his hometown Padres with a four-hitter for his second career shutout.

Joey Gallo, Ryan Rua and Robinson Chirinos homered for Texas, which scored two more runs than in its previous four games combined. Gallo and Rua each drove in three runs.

After splitting a two-game series, the teams head to Arlington for two more.

All four hits off Griffin (4-0) were singles, and the Padres got only one runner as far as third base.