Bayern midfielder Javi Martinez fractures collarbone

MUNICH — Bayern Munich midfielder Javi Martinez will miss the rest of the season after fracturing his collarbone while walking in the mountains in Spain.

The club says the 28-year-old Martinez was injured Sunday and underwent an operation in Munich on Tuesday.

Bayern, which already wrapped up the Bundesliga title with three games to spare, will also be without injured goalkeepers Manuel Neuer and Sven Ulreich for the final two games of the season against Leipzig and Freiburg.