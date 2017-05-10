Canadian defenceman Barrie to miss rest of world championship with injury
A
A
Share via Email
Canada defenceman Tyson Barrie will miss the rest of the world hockey championship with a lower-body injury.
Hockey Canada made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter.
Barrie was tied for Canadian the team lead in scoring with seven points (two goals, five assists) along with Colorado Avalanche teammate Nathan MacKinnon and Carolina's Jeff Skinner.
The two-time defending champion Canadians (3-0) face co-host France on Thursday.