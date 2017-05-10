Canadian forward Tyler Ardron appears headed to New Zealand team in Super Rugby

TORONTO — Canadian forward Tyler Ardron appears set to join Super Rugby's Chiefs in New Zealand.

The Ospreys said Monday that the 25-year-old from Lakefield, Ont., is leaving the Welsh club at the end of the season. On Wednesday, Canadian national team Mark Anscombe confirmed reports that Ardron was headed to the Southern Hemisphere and the Chiefs.

Super Rugby, which features teams in Australia, Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa, is widely seen as the best club circuit in world rugby.

"That competition will be one that will suit him and take his game to the next level," said Anscombe, a New Zealander. "You look at the company he's going to be keeping, training with and playing against every week. When you're in that environment, you can only improve."

The move has yet to be officially announced by the Hamilton-based Chiefs.

Should Ardron play in Super Rugby, the back-rower would follow in the footsteps of fellow Canadians Jebb Sinclair and Christian Stewart, who played for South African teams.

Ardron captained Canada under former national team Kieran Crowley. No stranger to leadership, Ardron captained the McMaster University team as well as Canada at the IRB Junior World Trophy.

Ardron, who made his national team debut in June 2012, showed his commitment to the squad in 2013 when Georgian flanker Vito Kolelishvili clotheslined Canadian fly-half Liam Underwood.

The six-foot-four 242-pound Ardron, who was captain on the day, confronted the Georgian and a brawl began, with several Canadians engulfed in packs of Georgia players. Kolelishvili and Ardron were both red-carded but the Canadian escaped further sanctions because he did not throw a punch.

Ardron grew up playing hockey, adding rugby in Grade 9. A centre in hockey, he played at the triple-A level and had dreams of playing in the OHL before focusing on university and rugby.

He moved to Victoria during his third year at McMaster to pursue his rugby career.