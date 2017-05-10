Canadian tennis stars Bouchard, Raonic, post big wins at Madrid Open

MADRID — Canadian tennis stars Eugenie Bouchard and Milos Raonic advanced with big wins Wednesday at the Madrid Open.

Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., moved on to the women's quarter-finals after top-seed Angelique Kerber retired with a left thigh injury in the second set. Bouchard was leading 6-3, 5-0 when her German opponent pulled out.

While Kerber was clearly ailing, Bouchard was full value for the win. She hit 19 winners and won 7-of-9 break point opportunities. Bouchard will next face eighth seed Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia on Thursday.

Bouchard, a former World No. 5, has shown glimpses of her old form in Madrid. She entered Wednesday's match coming off a statement victory over Maria Sharapova in the second round.

The Canadian has been vocally critical of Sharapova since the Russian star's return from a 15-month doping ban. Bouchard has called Sharapova a "cheater" who should have been banned for life.

Earlier Wednesday, Raonic moved on to the men's third round with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Luxembourg's Gilles Muller.

The world No. 6 from Thornhill, Ont., never faced break point and broke Muller twice on five opportunities. Raonic, seeded fifth in Madrid, will next face ninth seed David Goffin of Belgium on Thursday.