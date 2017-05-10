Dodgers' Toles has torn ACL, will miss rest of season

LOS ANGELES — Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles has torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will need season-ending surgery.

He landed awkwardly while trying to preserve a no-hitter for Julio Urias in the seventh inning Tuesday, sliding into the wall as a drive by Pittsburgh's Andrew McCutchen landed for a double. Toles came out of the game and an MRI on Wednesday confirmed the injury. He will have surgery in about seven-to-10 days.

The 24-year-old won Los Angeles' left-field job and was hitting 275 with five homers and 15 RBIs, including a .375 average with seven RBIs in his last 11 games.