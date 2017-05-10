Dortmund's Bartra resumes team training after bomb attack

DORTMUND, Germany — Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra returned to team training Wednesday after recovering from injuries sustained in last month's bomb attack on the team bus.

Bartra says in a tweet, "I've been looking forward to this moment for weeks! So happy to be here today. Can't wait to compete again next to my team mates!!"

The Spanish defender was hit by shrapnel as three explosions hit the Dortmund bus when it left the team hotel for the Champions League quarterfinal at home to Monaco on April 11. Bartra had surgery on a broken bone in his wrist.