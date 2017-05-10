Former Barcelona star Amor leaves Adelaide United as coach
A
A
Share via Email
SYDNEY, Australia — Former Barcelona midfielder Guillermo Amor has resigned as coach of Adelaide United in Australian football's A-League.
Amor informed club chairman Greg Griffin on Wednesday, a day after Adelaide was knocked out of the Asian Champions League.
In his first job as head coach, the 49-year-old Amor, who played more than 300 matches for Barcelona between 1988 and 1998, led Adelaide to the A-League premiership and league title in 2016.
But after losing several members of its grand final-winning team, Adelaide struggled in the 2016-17 season, finishing ninth of 10 teams with only five wins from 27 matches.
After playing most of his professional career with Barcelona, he ended his football career in Scotland with Livingston.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nugget Kid gets his 'free nuggs' after out-retweeting Ellen's Oscar selfie
-
Video: Mountain bikers escape close encounter with bear on trail
-
Pollster predicts minority government as B.C. Election Day arrives, contenders in dead heat
-
Ghostbusters character inspires name of new 75-million-year-old dinosaur species