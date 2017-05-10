Former NHL player McKegney charged with impaired driving

BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Former NHL forward Tony McKegney has been charged with impaired driving on the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.

Tyendinaga police said Wednesday that the 59-year-old McKegney was arrested on April 30. They said the arrest was made after officers responded to a report of a vehicle "all over" County Road 49.

McKegney has been released from custody, and is to appear in court in Belleville on May 18.