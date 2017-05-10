Former NHLer McKegney facing impaired driving charge in Ontario: police

BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Police say a former National Hockey League player has been charged with impaired driving on the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, east of Belleville, Ont.

Tyendinaga police said Wednesday that 59-year-old Anthony McKegney of Kingston, Ont., was arrested on April 30.

They said the arrest was made after officers responded to a report of a vehicle "all over" County Road 49.

McKegney has been released from custody, and is to appear in court in Belleville on May 18.

McKegney played 13 seasons in the NHL, starting in 1978.