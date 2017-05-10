Former player Laura Schuler to coach Canada's Olympic women's hockey team

CALGARY — Laura Schuler will coach the Canadian women's hockey team at next year's Winter Olympics.

The 46-year-old from Toronto is tasked with leading Canada to a fifth straight gold medal in women's hockey.

She's the first former player to coach the team.

Schuler played for Canada in 1998 when women's hockey made its Olympic debut.

With Schuler behind the bench, Canada lost in overtime to the United States in the finals of the last two world championships.