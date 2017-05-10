Nationals OF Eaton has surgery on torn ACL, starts rehab

Washington Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton has undergone surgery to repair his torn left ACL and started a rehabilitation program that's expected to last six to nine months.

The injury occurred April 28 in a game against the New York Mets, when Eaton stepped on first base awkwardly while beating out an infield hit.

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo says Eaton had surgery Tuesday. Rizzo says the procedure "went well," and doctors "didn't find anything they didn't anticipate."

Surgeons also repaired some other ligament damage and the meniscus in the knee.

Eaton began his rehab Wednesday with massage and range of motion work. It will be four weeks before he can put weight on the knee.

Eaton was obtained in December through a trade with the Chicago White Sox.

