NBA-backed 3-on-3 tour returns this weekend in Chicago

NEW YORK — The NBA and Mountain Dew will begin the second year of their 3-on-3 competition tour this weekend, with the winning teams earning berths in the 2018 USA Basketball 3-on-3 tournament.

The Dew NBA 3X tour will begin Saturday in Chicago and make stops in Miami, New York, Washington, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Each stop will feature approximately 24 men's and eight women's teams, with the winning teams earning $2,000 and a berth in the championship rounds in Los Angeles. The winners there will earn $20,000.

The winning men's team will also get a spot in the FIBA 3-on-3 All-Star event in November.