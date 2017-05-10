OHL: Foegele leads Otters past Steelheads 5-2; Erie takes 3-1 series lead

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Warren Foegele had a hat trick to power the Erie Otters past the Mississauga Steelheads 5-2 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League playoff action.

The Otters now lead the best-of-seven series for the J. Ross Robertson Trophy 3-1. Game 5 is in Erie, Pa., on Friday.

Alex DeBrincat scored the short-handed winner for Erie, while Dylan Strome had a goal as well. Troy Timpano made 22 saves for the win.

Owen Tippett replied for Mississauga with a pair of goals, one of them shorthanded, and Matthew Mancina stopped 32-of-36 shots in net.

Neither team scored on the power play. The Otters went 0 for 3 and the Steelheads were 0 for 4.