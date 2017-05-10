Rain delays 2nd session for Pakistan in West Indies

ROSEAU, Dominica — Rain delayed play in the afternoon session of the decisive third test between Pakistan and West Indies on Wednesday.

With the three-match series level at 1-1, Pakistan reached 70-1 at lunch, before being hit by a first rain delay. The batsmen were able to come out after about 40 minutes, but could only play two more overs before the drizzle returned to Windsor Park.

Pakistan had moved on to 75-1, with Azhar Ali (38) and Babar Azam (26) at the crease.

The hosts won the toss and elected to field - a decision that soon looked to have paid off when Shan Masood was caught by Jason Holder at second slip off a Roston Chase delivery for nine.