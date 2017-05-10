Rangers score trio of runs without hits, beat Padres 4-3

ARLINGTON, Texas — Delino DeShields scored the tiebreaking run on a throwing error in the seventh, two innings after going home on a balk, and the Texas Rangers beat the San Diego Padres 4-3 on Wednesday night.

In a game that the Rangers were 1 of 13 with runners in scoring position, they also scored on a wild pitch.

DeShields drew a one-out walk from reliever Brad Hand (0-2) in the seventh before Shin-Soo Choo also walked. Elvis Andrus then hit a potential double-play grounder, but second baseman Yangervis Solarte's wide throw to first went into the camera well.

Jeremy Jeffress (1-2) allowed singles to the Nos. 8 and 9 hitters to start the top of the seventh after replacing Yu Darvish, but got out of the inning without allowing a run. Matt Bush worked the ninth for his second save in three chances.

Texas tied the game at 3 in the fifth when DeShields scored on a balk by Padres starter Luis Perdomo after Choo's RBI single.

Choo got Texas started with a leadoff single in the first, moved to third when Andrus executed a hit-and-run and scored on a wild pitch to make it 1-1. Choo, who had three hits, has reached base seven consecutive plate appearances — and 10 of 11.

All of San Diego's runs came off Darvish in the first two innings, when Wil Myers and Erick Aybar hit long homers before Matt Szczur's RBI double into the right- centre gap for a 3-1 lead. Szczur had three hits.

Both starters went six innings. Darvish struck out six with no walks, while Perdomo had seven strikeouts and four walks.

RISP FOR YU

Szczur's infield single in the fourth ended Darvish's team record of opposing hitters going 0 for 36 against him with runners in scoring position. That span dated to last September, and broke Charlie Hough's mark set in 1989 with his streak of opponents going 0 for 35 with runners in scoring position.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: Reliever Jose Torres left the game after taking a comebacker off his non-throwing arm in the eighth. Torres recovered to pick up the ball, which MLB stats showed came off the bat at 105 mph, and throw out Rougned Odor out at first base. ... INF/OF Allen Cordoba didn't play a day after his right shoulder slammed hard into a knee sliding into a base, but manager Andy Green said he was fine.

Rangers: RHP Tyson Ross (thoracic outlet syndrome) is scheduled for a three-inning simulated game Saturday at extended spring training in Arizona. The former Padre is still several weeks from his Rangers debut. ... 3B Adrian Beltre (calf issues) still hasn't run the bases, but manager Jeff Banister said Beltre was upbeat. "That, in itself, is progress," Banister said.

UP NEXT

Padres: Wanting a lefty against Texas and a righty against the Chicago White Sox on Friday, the Padres flipped their starter. Lefty Clayton Richard goes in the series finale against the Rangers, whose .192 batting average against lefties is 30 points lower than their average against right-handers. Righty Jhoulys Chacin had initially been set to start Thursday.

Rangers: Martin Perez (1-5) will try to avoid become the first six-game loser in the majors this season.

