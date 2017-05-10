Sports

Scores and Schedule

Tuesday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

Ottawa 4 N.Y. Rangers 2

(Ottawa wins series 4-2)

---

IIHF World Hockey Championship

At Cologne, Germany

Latvia 2 Italy 1

Denmark 4 Slovakia 3 (SO)

At Paris

Norway 5 Slovenia 1

France 4 Switzerland 3 (SO)

---

AHL Playoffs

Second Round

Toronto 5 Syracuse 3

(Syracuse leads series 2-1)

---

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

San Antonio 110 Houston 107 (OT)

(Spurs lead series 3-2)

---

MLB

American League

Cleveland 6 Toronto 0

Minnesota 7 Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City 7 Tampa Bay 6 (12 innings)

L.A. Angels 7 Oakland 3

National League

Colorado 10 Chicago Cubs 4, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 8 Colorado 1, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets 6 San Francisco 1

St. Louis 6 Miami 5

L.A. Dodgers 4 Pittsburgh 3 (10 innings)

Interleague

Texas 11 San Diego 0

Baltimore 5 Washington 4 (12 innings)

Seattle 10 Philadelphia 9

Cincinnati 5 N.Y. Yankees 3

Houston 8 Atlanta 3

Milwaukee 11 Boston 7 (13 innings)

Detroit 7 Arizona 3

---

Wednesday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

(Series tied 3-3)

---

IIHl World Hockey Championship

At Cologne, Germany

Italy vs. USA, 10:15 a.m.

Germany vs. Slovakia, 2:15 p.m.

At Paris

Belarus vs. Switzerland, 10:15 a.m.

Slovenia vs. Finland, 2:15 p.m.

---

AHL Playoffs

Second Round

Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.

(Crunch lead series XX-XX)

San Jose at SanDiego, 10 p.m.

(Series tied 1-1)

---

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

Washington at Boston, 8 p.m.

(Series tied 2-2)

---

MLB

American

L.A. Angels (Chavez 2-4) at Oakland (Triggs 4-2), 3:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Salazar 2-3) at Toronto (Liriano 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Hammel 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Archer 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Hughes 4-1) at Chicago White Sox (Holland 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 2-2) at Arizona (Godley 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

National

San Francisco (Cain 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Milone 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-1) at Colorado (Marquez 0-2), 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Lynn 4-1) at Miami (Koehler 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 2-2) at Arizona (Godley 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

Seattle (Gallardo 1-3) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Garcia 1-1) at Houston (Musgrove 1-3), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Miley 1-1) at Washington (Strasburg 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Perdomo 0-0) at Texas (Darvish 3-2), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Kendrick 0-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

---

MLS

Toronto FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

---

