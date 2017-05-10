Scores and Schedule
Tuesday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Second Round
Ottawa 4 N.Y. Rangers 2
(Ottawa wins series 4-2)
---
IIHF World Hockey Championship
At Cologne, Germany
Latvia 2 Italy 1
Denmark 4 Slovakia 3 (SO)
At Paris
Norway 5 Slovenia 1
France 4 Switzerland 3 (SO)
---
AHL Playoffs
Second Round
Toronto 5 Syracuse 3
(Syracuse leads series 2-1)
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
San Antonio 110 Houston 107 (OT)
(Spurs lead series 3-2)
---
MLB
American League
Cleveland 6 Toronto 0
Minnesota 7 Chicago White Sox 2
Kansas City 7 Tampa Bay 6 (12 innings)
L.A. Angels 7 Oakland 3
National League
Colorado 10 Chicago Cubs 4, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 8 Colorado 1, 2nd game
N.Y. Mets 6 San Francisco 1
St. Louis 6 Miami 5
L.A. Dodgers 4 Pittsburgh 3 (10 innings)
Interleague
Texas 11 San Diego 0
Baltimore 5 Washington 4 (12 innings)
Seattle 10 Philadelphia 9
Cincinnati 5 N.Y. Yankees 3
Houston 8 Atlanta 3
Milwaukee 11 Boston 7 (13 innings)
Detroit 7 Arizona 3
---
Wednesday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
Second Round
Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
(Series tied 3-3)
---
IIHl World Hockey Championship
At Cologne, Germany
Italy vs. USA, 10:15 a.m.
Germany vs. Slovakia, 2:15 p.m.
At Paris
Belarus vs. Switzerland, 10:15 a.m.
Slovenia vs. Finland, 2:15 p.m.
---
AHL Playoffs
Second Round
Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.
(Crunch lead series XX-XX)
San Jose at SanDiego, 10 p.m.
(Series tied 1-1)
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
Washington at Boston, 8 p.m.
(Series tied 2-2)
---
MLB
American
L.A. Angels (Chavez 2-4) at Oakland (Triggs 4-2), 3:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Salazar 2-3) at Toronto (Liriano 2-2), 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Hammel 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Archer 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Hughes 4-1) at Chicago White Sox (Holland 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 2-2) at Arizona (Godley 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
National
San Francisco (Cain 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Milone 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-1) at Colorado (Marquez 0-2), 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Lynn 4-1) at Miami (Koehler 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 2-2) at Arizona (Godley 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 2-2), 10:10 p.m.
Interleague
Seattle (Gallardo 1-3) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Garcia 1-1) at Houston (Musgrove 1-3), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Miley 1-1) at Washington (Strasburg 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Perdomo 0-0) at Texas (Darvish 3-2), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Kendrick 0-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
---
MLS
Toronto FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
---
