TaylorMade sold to private equity firm

NEW YORK — TaylorMade Golf Co., which has signed Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy to equipment deals this year, has been sold to a private equity firm after being shopped for a year by parent company Adidas.

The agreement announced Wednesday means KPS Capital Partners will acquire TaylorMade for $425 million, about half of that paid in cash.

Carlsbad, California-based TaylorMade was founded in 1979 by Gary Adams, who specialized in metal woods. Adidas bought the company in 1998.