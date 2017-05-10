Toronto Blue Jays slugger Morales day to day with hamstring strain

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Kendrys Morales will be re-evaluated later this week after suffering a hamstring strain in Tuesday's loss to the Cleveland Indians.

Morales left the game after experiencing discomfort in his left leg when he grounded out in the fourth inning. He underwent an MRI exam Wednesday, with manager John Gibbons calling it a minor injury.

"We'll get a better idea tomorrow," Gibbons said in his pre-game availability. "But hopefully we can dodge it where he doesn't have to go on the 10-day (disabled list). So I guess that's good news."

The Indians won the game 6-0 to leave Toronto with a 12-21 record. Morales walked with a noticeable limp after the game and had his upper leg taped.

Morales will not be available for the rubber game of the three-game series Wednesday night at Rogers Centre.

The 33-year-old slugger leads the Blue Jays with six home runs and 20 RBIs this season. He has a .244 batting average and a .727 OPS (on-base plus slugging).

First baseman Justin Smoak moved into the cleanup position usually occupied by Morales and Jose Bautista filled in as designated hitter.

The Blue Jays have struggled all season while dealing with injuries to several everyday players. Third baseman Josh Donaldson (calf), shortstop Troy Tulowitzki (hamstring) and catcher Russell Martin (shoulder) are on the disabled list along with starting pitchers J.A. Happ (elbow) and Aaron Sanchez (finger).

Gibbons also provided an update on Tulowitzki, saying the tentative plan is to have him play rehab games in Florida on Saturday and early next week before joining the Blue Jays in Atlanta on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays had a limited bench for Wednesday night's game. Only Chris Coghlan and Mike Ohlman, both triple-A callups, were available.

After the finale against the Indians, Toronto will continue its nine-game homestand with a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners and a two-game mini-series against the Braves.

The Blue Jays will then complete the unusual home-and-home set with two games in Atlanta.

