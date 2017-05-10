Tuesday's Games
Tuesday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Second Round
Ottawa 4 N.Y. Rangers 2
(Ottawa wins series 4-2)
---
IIHF World Hockey Championship
At Cologne, Germany
Latvia 2 Italy 1
Denmark 4 Slovakia 3 (SO)
At Paris
Norway 5 Slovenia 1
France 4 Switzerland 3 (SO)
---
AHL Playoffs
Second Round
Toronto 5 Syracuse 3
(Syracuse leads series 2-1)
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
San Antonio 110 Houston 107 (OT)
(Spurs lead series 3-2)
---
MLB
American League
Cleveland 6 Toronto 0
Minnesota 7 Chicago White Sox 2
Kansas City 7 Tampa Bay 6 (12 innings)
L.A. Angels 7 Oakland 3
National League
Colorado 10 Chicago Cubs 4, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 8 Colorado 1, 2nd game
N.Y. Mets 6 San Francisco 1
St. Louis 6 Miami 5
L.A. Dodgers 4 Pittsburgh 3 (10 innings)
Interleague
Texas 11 San Diego 0
Baltimore 5 Washington 4 (12 innings)
Seattle 10 Philadelphia 9
Cincinnati 5 N.Y. Yankees 3
Houston 8 Atlanta 3
Milwaukee 11 Boston 7 (13 innings)
Detroit 7 Arizona 3
---
