Sports

Tuesday's Games

Tuesday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

Ottawa 4 N.Y. Rangers 2

(Ottawa wins series 4-2)

---

IIHF World Hockey Championship

At Cologne, Germany

Latvia 2 Italy 1

Denmark 4 Slovakia 3 (SO)

At Paris

Norway 5 Slovenia 1

France 4 Switzerland 3 (SO)

---

AHL Playoffs

Second Round

Toronto 5 Syracuse 3

(Syracuse leads series 2-1)

---

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

San Antonio 110 Houston 107 (OT)

(Spurs lead series 3-2)

---

MLB

American League

Cleveland 6 Toronto 0

Minnesota 7 Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City 7 Tampa Bay 6 (12 innings)

L.A. Angels 7 Oakland 3

National League

Colorado 10 Chicago Cubs 4, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 8 Colorado 1, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets 6 San Francisco 1

St. Louis 6 Miami 5

L.A. Dodgers 4 Pittsburgh 3 (10 innings)

Interleague

Texas 11 San Diego 0

Baltimore 5 Washington 4 (12 innings)

Seattle 10 Philadelphia 9

Cincinnati 5 N.Y. Yankees 3

Houston 8 Atlanta 3

Milwaukee 11 Boston 7 (13 innings)

Detroit 7 Arizona 3

---

