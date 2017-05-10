White Sox place C Soto on DL with elbow inflammation

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox have placed catcher Geovany Soto on the 10-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation.

The move was made retroactive to Monday. Soto also spent time on the DL last month with right elbow inflammation.

The 34-year-old Soto is batting .190 with three homers and nine RBIs in 13 games this season.

The White Sox recalled catcher Kevan Smith from Triple-A Charlotte before Wednesday night's game against Minnesota.

