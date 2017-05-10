Wieters' 2-run single gives Nationals 7-6 win over Orioles

WASHINGTON — Matt Wieters hit a winning, two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning against his former team, and the Washington Nationals rallied to beat Baltimore 7-6 Wednesday night and end the Orioles' six-game winning streak.

Washington trailed 6-2 in the seventh before coming back. Down by two in the ninth, the Nationals rallied against Brad Brach (0-1), serving as Baltimore's closer while Zach Britton is on the disabled list.

Jayson Werth led off the ninth with a homer, and Bryce Harper doubled. With one out, an intentional walk and a single loaded the bases for Wieters, who hit a liner to right. Wieters signed with Washington in February following an eight-year run with Baltimore.

Matt Albers (2-0) — another former Oriole — struck out three straight batters for the win.

Mark Trumbo and Manny Machado homered for the Orioles, who built a seemingly comfortable lead against Stephen Strasburg.

Trumbo struck out twice against Strasburg before launching a two-run shot to deep centre to put Baltimore on top 5-1 in the fifth. It was only the fourth long ball of the season for Trumbo, the defending major league home run leader.

Machado hit his ninth homer off Blake Treinen in the seventh.

Orioles starter Wade Miley needed 119 pitches to get 15 outs, but he left with a 5-2 lead after striking out five and walking four. In his previous start, the left-hander was pulled in the first inning after consecutive batters struck him with line drives.

Strasburg struck out nine over six innings but gave up five runs and eight hits, both season highs.

Michael Taylor homered and had three RBIs for the Nationals.

ZIP FOR ZIMM

Nationals cleanup hitter Ryan Zimmerman went 0 for 5, striking out twice and grounding into a double play. He came into the series with a 13-game hitting streak, but went hitless Monday in the opener and is 1 for 14 in the series.

ROSTER MOVE

The Orioles shuffled their bullpen, recalling LHP Vidal Nuno from Triple-A Norfolk and optioning RHP Logan Verrett to Norfolk.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: OF Adam Eaton began his rehabilitation program after having surgery on his left ACL on Tuesday. ... Werth was initially given a day off because he felt ill, but manager Dusty Baker inserted him in the starting lineup after Werth pronounced himself ready to play. ... RHP Koda Glover (left hip impingement) pitched a scoreless inning for Double-A Harrisburg on Wednesday. He's been on the DL since April 26. ... RHP Shawn Kelley (lower back strain) threw 20 to 25 pitches in a workout Wednesday. He said he felt on schedule to return when his 10-day DL stint is up Friday.

Orioles: C Welington Castillo (shoulder) is expected to play for Double-A Bowie on Sunday and could be activated from the DL on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Nationals: A.J. Cole (1-0, 1.50 ERA) makes his second start of the season and 11th of his career in the series finale Thursday night.

Orioles: Dylan Bundy (5-1, 2.17 ERA) seeks his fifth straight victory. The right-hander has gone at least six innings in all seven of his starts.

___