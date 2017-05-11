Baseball Capsules

PHILADELPHIA — Carlos Ruiz hit a three-run double against his old team, Robinson Cano and Danny Valencia homered and the Seattle Mariners beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-6 Wednesday.

Ruiz earned another standing ovation a day after he returned and was honoured with a video tribute that highlighted his career with the Phillies. The former All-Star catcher was 3 for 30 this season before clearing the bases with a liner off the left-field wall in the seventh against Joaquin Benoit (0-2).

Seattle swept the two-game interleague series. The Phillies have lost 10 of 12.

Tony Zych (2-0) pitched a scoreless inning.

ROCKIES 3, CUBS 0

DENVER (AP) — German Marquez (1-2) allowed three hits over eight innings, struck out eight and got his first major league hit with a two-run single in the seventh off Kyle Hendricks (2-2) .

Marquez had a no-hit bid until Kris Bryant's double leading off the seventh inning.

Greg Holland threw a perfect ninth for his 14th save in as many chances to help the Rockies take two of three from Chicago.

Ian Desmond hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the fourth that was set up by shortstop Javier Baez's error.

GIANTS 6, METS 5

NEW YORK (AP) — Hunter Pence hit a tying single and Christian Arroyo had a three-run double against Jeurys Familia (1-1) in a four-run ninth as San Francisco, a major league-worst 12-23, took advantage of third baseman Wilmer Flores' error to stop a five-game losing streak.

Flores nearly tied the score with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, hitting a two-run double off the top of the left- centre fence for his third hit. Derek Law, subbing for injured closer Mark Melancon, retired Kevin Plawecki on a dribbler in front of home plate for his second save.

Bryan Morris (1-0) tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Buster Posey homered in every game of the series, connecting in three straight for the third time in his career and first since June 2013.

DODGERS 5, PIRATES 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kenta Maeda pitched into the ninth inning, Cody Bellinger homered and made a tumbling catch in left field and Los Angeles beat Pittsburgh to complete a three-game sweep.

Maeda (3-2) got within two outs of his first career complete game. Francisco Cervelli hit a two-run homer in the ninth, though, and Maeda was pulled a batter later, completing 8 1/3 innings while allowing two runs and five hits. He struck out five and left to a rousing ovation.

Bellinger hit a two-run homer in the first inning off Chad Kuhl (1-3), then got dirty to rob Gregory Polanco of a hit in the fourth inning. The rookie started in place of injured Andrew Toles, and fans in the left field pavilion chanted "Cody! Cody!" after the tumbling grab.

ASTROS 4, BRAVES 2

HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Correa had two doubles and two RBIs for Houston, off to its best 34-game start at 23-11. Correa's fifth-inning double off Jaime Garcia (1-2) drove in two runs for a 3-2 lead.

Joe Musgrove (2-3) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings, and Ken Giles pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth save in 10 chances.

Atlanta tied a season high with its sixth straight loss.

ATHLETICS 3, ANGELS 1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Triggs (5-2) walked his first three batters on 14 pitches and allowed Jefry Marte to hit into an RBI forceout but lasted six innings and didn't allow another run. Liam Hendriks, Ryan Madson and Santiago Casilla finished the four-hitter, with Casilla striking out his first two batters in a one-hit ninth for his sixth save.

Jesse Chavez (2-5) allowed two runs and three hits over 5 2/3 innings in the first start against his former club.

Chad Pinder homered for Oakland.

NATIONALS 7, ORIOLES 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Wieters hit a winning, two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning against his former team, ending Baltimore's six-game winning streak.

Washington trailed 6-2 in the seventh before coming back. Down by two in the ninth, the Nationals rallied against Brad Brach (0-1), serving as Baltimore's closer while Zach Britton is on the disabled list.

Jayson Werth led off the ninth with a homer, and Bryce Harper doubled. With one out, an intentional walk and a single loaded the bases for Wieters, who hit a liner to right. Wieters signed with Washington in February following an eight-year run with Baltimore.

Matt Albers (2-0) — another former Oriole — struck out three straight batters for the win.

BLUE JAYS 8, INDIANS 7

TORONTO (AP) — Ryan Goins singled home the winning run off Cody Allen (0-1) in the ninth, capping Toronto's comeback from a 7-3, third-inning deficit.

Jose Bautista hit a three-run home run and Ezequiel Carrera added a tying, two-run drive for the Blue Jays, who won consecutive series for the first time this season.

Roberto Osuna (2-0) pitched a perfect ninth.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, TIGERS 1

PHOENIX (AP) — Zack Godley allowed four hits in seven innings after being called up from Triple-A in time to make his second start of the season, and Arizona ended a three-game losing streak.

Nick Ahmed, Yasmany Tomas and Brandon Drury homered for the Diamondbacks.

Godley (1-0) allowed one run and struck out six. Tigers starter Matthew Boyd (2-2) allowed three earned runs and eight hits in six innings.

RANGERS 4, PADRES 3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Delino DeShields scored the tiebreaking run on a throwing error in the seventh, two innings after going home on a balk.

DeShields drew a one-out walk from reliever Brad Hand (0-2) in the seventh before Shin-Soo Choo also walked. Elvis Andrus then hit a potential double-play grounder, but second baseman Yangervis Solarte's wide throw to first went into the camera well.

Jeremy Jeffress (1-2) allowed singles to the Nos. 8 and 9 hitters to start the top of the seventh after replacing Yu Darvish, but got out of the inning without allowing a run. Matt Bush worked the ninth for his second save in three chances.

RAYS 12, ROYALS 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Chris Archer (3-1) allowed five hits in eight shutout innings to win for the first time in five starts since April 14 and help Tampa Bay stop a three-game losing streak.

Logan Morrison, Rickie Weeks Jr. and Colby Rasmus homered for the Rays; Rasmus had a grand slam off Peter Moylan in the eighth.

Jason Hammel (1-4) gave up seven runs — six earned — and 13 hits in seven innings.

CARDINALS 7, MARLINS 5

MIAMI (AP) — Pinch-hitter Dexter Fowler, out of the starting lineup for the past six games because of a sore lat, hit a go-ahead, two-run triple in the sixth off Jarlin Garcia (0-1) as St. Louis overcame a four-run deficit for the second game in a row. Fowler drove in the go-ahead run in the ninth inning Tuesday after St. Louis rallied from a 5-1 eighth-inning deficit.

The Cardinals went 6-0 on their swing through Atlanta and Miami. It's the first time they've gone undefeated on a trip of at least six games in their 126-year history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Sam Tuivailala (2-0) pitched a hitless fifth, and Seung Hwan Oh escaped a two-on, no-out situation in the ninth for his ninth save.

BREWERS 7, RED SOX 4

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Keon Broxton and Eric Thames had two hits each and set the tone in a four-run fifth inning.

The Brewers won a second straight interleague slugfest in game that had 24 hits, 13 for Milwaukee.