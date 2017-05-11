Olympic tryouts begin in Calgary for Canadian women's hockey team
Edmonton goaltender Shannon Szabados and sisters Sarah and Amy Potomak from Aldergrove, B.C., were among the players invited to try out for the squad.
CALGARY — Golden-goal scorer Marie-Philip Poulin and three-time Olympian Meghan Agosta were among the 28 players invited to try out for the Canadian Olympic women's hockey team.
Hockey Canada announced the roster Thursday. Those players who don't live in Calgary will move to the city Aug. 1 to begin training full-time together.
The Canadians are chasing a fifth straight gold medal in Olympic women's hockey.
Canada can take 23 players — 20 skaters and three goaltenders — to the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South, Korea. The team is expected to be announced in late December.
Poulin of Beauceville, Que., scored both the tying goal and the overtime winner for Canada in a 3-2 win over the U.S. in the 2014 final.