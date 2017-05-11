Olympic tryouts begin in Calgary for Canadian women's hockey team

CALGARY — Golden-goal scorer Marie-Philip Poulin and three-time Olympian Meghan Agosta were among the 28 players invited to try out for the Canadian Olympic women's hockey team.

Hockey Canada announced the roster Thursday. Those players who don't live in Calgary will move to the city Aug. 1 to begin training full-time together.

The Canadians are chasing a fifth straight gold medal in Olympic women's hockey.

Canada can take 23 players — 20 skaters and three goaltenders — to the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South, Korea. The team is expected to be announced in late December.

Edmonton goaltender Shannon Szabados and sisters Sarah and Amy Potomak from Aldergrove, B.C., were also among the players invited to try out for the squad.