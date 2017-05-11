Bills sign rookie linebackers Milano, Vellejo; cut 3 players
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have signed rookie linebackers Matt Milano and Tanner Vallejo, who were both late-round selections in the NFL draft last month.
Milano played at Boston College and was the first of Buffalo's two fifth-round picks. Vallejo was drafted in the sixth round out of Boise State.
The signings were announced Thursday, a day before the Bills open their three-day rookie minicamp.
Buffalo freed up room on its roster by releasing three players, including Marcus Roberson, a third-year player who appeared in seven games with the Bills last season.
Also cut were cornerback Marcus Cromartie, an
