Blue Jays place lefty Liriano on 10-day DL with shoulder inflammation

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have placed left-hander Francisco Liriano on the 10-day disabled list due to shoulder inflammation.

Liriano allowed a season-worst seven runs in two-plus innings in his start Wednesday night against Cleveland, a game the Blue Jays came back to win 8-7.

The lefty is 2-2 with a 6.35 earned-run average in seven starts this season.

Liriano is the third member of Toronto's starting rotation to spend time on the DL this season along with J.A. Happ and Aaron Sanchez.