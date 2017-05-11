Brondby fined for fans throwing dead rats onto pitch

COPENHAGEN — Brondby fans who threw three dead rats at opposing players during a game have earned their club a 150,000-kroner ($17,300) fine from the Denmark football federation.

The fine was also for fans using fireworks.

The DBU says Brondby fans threw the dead rodents toward two FC Copenhagen players during an April 17 game between the Copenhagen clubs. Copenhagen, which this month retained its Superliga title, won 1-0.

Throwing the rats was "an aggravating circumstance," the DBU said on Thursday.

Brondby had already issued 12-month bans to two people for throwing the rats.