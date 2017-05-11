Cardinals release reinstated linebacker Daryl Washington

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have released linebacker Daryl Washington, who had been reinstated by the NFL after three seasons away from the game.

The team said in a statement that after meeting with Washington, "we have collectively decided it was best to release Daryl and give him an opportunity to continue his career elsewhere."

Washington was suspended by the league for multiple violations of the NFL's substance-abuse policy as well as a domestic violence incident.

The 30-year-old linebacker last played in a game in December 2013. He was a second-team All-Pro selection in 2012 and was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2013.

