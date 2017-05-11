Polanco's HR thwarts Greinke no-hit bid, Arizona wins 2-1
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PHOENIX — Zack Greinke's bid for his first career no-hitter was thwarted by Pittsburgh's Gregory Polanco's leadoff home run in the eighth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks held on to beat the Pirates 2-1 on Thursday night.
Greinke (4-2), who dominated the Pirates with a vicious slider, allowed that one hit in eight innings. He struck out 11 and walked one.
Fernando Rodney pitched a scoreless ninth for his ninth save in 11 tries.
Greinke faced the minimum 21 batters through seven innings. Jordy Mercer led off the third with a walk but was thrown out trying to steal second.
Gerrit Cole (1-4) allowed two runs and seven hits in seven innings. He struck out five and walked one. Pittsburgh has scored five runs total in Cole's last five starts.