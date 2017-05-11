Polanco's HR thwarts Greinke no-hit bid, Arizona wins 2-1

PHOENIX — Zack Greinke's bid for his first career no-hitter was thwarted by Pittsburgh's Gregory Polanco's leadoff home run in the eighth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks held on to beat the Pirates 2-1 on Thursday night.

Greinke (4-2), who dominated the Pirates with a vicious slider, allowed that one hit in eight innings. He struck out 11 and walked one.

Fernando Rodney pitched a scoreless ninth for his ninth save in 11 tries.

Greinke faced the minimum 21 batters through seven innings. Jordy Mercer led off the third with a walk but was thrown out trying to steal second.