Sports

Polanco's HR thwarts Greinke no-hit bid, Arizona wins 2-1

Arizona Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke throws a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 11, 2017, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Arizona Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke throws a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 11, 2017, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX — Zack Greinke's bid for his first career no-hitter was thwarted by Pittsburgh's Gregory Polanco's leadoff home run in the eighth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks held on to beat the Pirates 2-1 on Thursday night.

Greinke (4-2), who dominated the Pirates with a vicious slider, allowed that one hit in eight innings. He struck out 11 and walked one.

Fernando Rodney pitched a scoreless ninth for his ninth save in 11 tries.

Greinke faced the minimum 21 batters through seven innings. Jordy Mercer led off the third with a walk but was thrown out trying to steal second.

Gerrit Cole (1-4) allowed two runs and seven hits in seven innings. He struck out five and walked one. Pittsburgh has scored five runs total in Cole's last five starts.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular