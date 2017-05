Djokovic reaches Madrid Open quarterfinals

MADRID — Defending champion Novak Djokovic defeated Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez 6-4, 7-5 to advance to the Madrid Open quarterfinals on Thursday.

Djokovic was in control during his service games and broke Lopez once in each set to secure the victory under a closed roof on centre court in the Spanish capital.

Djokovic saved the only break point he conceded to Lopez, who was playing in the tournament for a record 16th time.

The second-ranked Djokovic meets sixth-seeded Kei Nishikori next.

Nishikori defeated David Ferrer 6-4, 6-3 to deny the Spaniard his 700th career win.