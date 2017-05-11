Escobar's homer, 4 RBIs lead Twins past White Sox

CHICAGO — Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer then added a fourth RBI with a double as the Minnesota Twins outlasted the struggling Chicago White Sox 7-6 on Thursday night.

Brian Dozier and Miguel Sano crushed solo shots and Joe Mauer singled in a run for Minnesota, which hung on to deal the White Sox a season-high fifth straight loss after jumping out to a 6-0 lead in the second inning.

Melky Cabrera launched a three-run homer off Twins starter Phil Hughes in the fifth. Chicago's Matt Davidson drove in two runs, on a solo homer and a groundout.

Ryan Pressley (1-2), the third of five Twins relievers, pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the win.

Brandon Kintzler pitched the final five outs for his eighth save in nine chances. He struck out Omar Narvaez and Leury Garcia in the eighth with the tying run on third and go-ahead run on second.

Chicago starter Derek Holland (3-3) permitted seven runs, but just three earned, and six hits in five innings in taking the loss. Four White Sox relievers followed with four hitless innings.

Hughes didn't give up a hit until Avisail Garcia doubled with one out in the fourth. But the right-hander fell short of a chance to earn his fifth win when he was replaced by Tyler Duffey with two outs in the fifth after allowing five runs and six hits.

Mauer singled in a run, then Escobar launched his fourth homer to deep right- centre as the Twins scored four unearned runs with two outs in the first.

The rally was set up after White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu dropped a relay from second — and was charged with an error — on what should have been an inning-ending double play.

Dozier and Sano homered off Holland in the second to extend Minnesota's lead to 6-0.

The White Sox touched Hughes for two runs in the fifth on Frazier's sacrifice fly — dropped by Twins centre fielder Byron Buxton — and Davidson's groundout.

Escobar doubled in a run in the fifth to make it 7-2, but Cabrera's homer in bottom of the inning cut the Twins' lead to 7-5.

Davidson's sixth homer trimmed it to 7-6 in the sixth.

WILK'S HAPPY LANDING

LHP Adam Wilk joined the Twins before Thursday night's game after being claimed off waivers from the New York Mets on Wednesday. The 29-year-old had been designated for assignment by New York after being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas then getting hit hard in an emergency start for suspended Matt Harvey on Sunday.

"Getting DFA'd over in New York, obviously you want to be claimed by somebody," Wilk said. "I was pretty happy."

Wilk, who underwent season-ending hip surgery in 2016, will join the Twins bullpen. Minnesota is the journeyman's sixth major league organization.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: Dozier was back in the leadoff spot after missing three games with a sprained left ankle, suffered in a 4-3 win against Boston last Friday. "The ankle still doesn't look great, as far esthetics , but that's how sprained ankles work," manager Paul Molitor said. "I don't' think we have much concern."

White Sox: RHP Zach Putnam (right elbow inflammation) threw from 45 and 60 feet on Thursday after seeing a doctor on Wednesday and having an MRI. "I'm trying to do everything I can to speed the process up," Putnam said. "Today I felt good." . 3B Todd Frazier was at DH on Thursday. Manager Rick Renteria said he's trying to keep the slugger's "back in check."

UP NEXT:

Twins: RHP Ervin Santana (5-1, 1.72 ERA) tries to rebound from his first loss this season when he faces Indians RHP Josh Tomlin (2-3, 7.12) in the opener of a three-game series at Cleveland on Friday night. Santana allowed a season-high six runs in six innings to Boston last Sunday.