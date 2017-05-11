Everton coach Koeman gives ultimatum to Barkley

LIVERPOOL, England — England midfielder Ross Barkley has a 10-day deadline to decide on his future at Everton.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman said Thursday that Barkley must sign a new deal at the Premier League club by the final day of the season or he will be sold.

"We don't wait till August," Koeman said. "Next weekend, we need an answer ... Either he accepts the contract or we sell the player."

The Dutch coach, who is in his first season at Everton, has been outspoken all season about Barkley, urging the 23-year-old attacking midfielder to make more of his talents.

Barkley has one more year left on his contract.