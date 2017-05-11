Former CFL player charged with assault wants speedy trial because he's jobless

REGINA — A former CFL Saskatchewan Roughrider player is looking to deal with a domestic violence charge quickly.

On April 18, Justin Cox was charged with assault causing bodily harm after police were called to a Regina home.

Police said a 23-year-old woman was found with injuries consistent with a physical attack.

Cox pleaded not guilty Thursday and his trial was set for May 29.

Cox wasn't in court, but his lawyer, who made the plea on Cox’s behalf, says they want to deal with the matter quickly as he is currently “without employment.”

The Riders released Cox when the assault charge became public and the CFL also said he would no longer be allowed to play with any team in the league.