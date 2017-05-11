Infantino slams 'fake news' & 'alternative facts' about FIFA

MANAMA, Bahrain — Gianni Infantino waged a strident defence of his FIFA leadership by lashing out at "fake news" and "alternative facts" promulgated about a governing body he insists has recovered its reputation and can be trusted.

Addressing his second congress of soccer nations as FIFA president, Infantino invoked the rhetoric favoured by U.S. President Donald Trump while taking on his critics on Thursday.

Infantino took charge of world soccer in February 2016 after Sepp Blatter was forced out for financial wrongdoing, a branch of a wider scandal that saw FIFA executives indicted by American authorities.

"We are rebuilding the credibility of FIFA. The new FIFA is a democracy it is not a dictatorship," Infantino said. "New FIFA, it is a transparent organization, not an organization that is fiddling around with facts and figures. It is a deeply honest organization, not an organization that looks to spend money without purpose."

But Infantino blamed media for distorting coverage of his attempts to rebuild the scandal-battered organization.

"Sadly, the truth is not what is necessarily true but what people believe is true.

"There is a lot of fake news and alternative facts about FIFA circulating. FIFA bashing has become a national sport in some countries."

Infantino did not cite any specific reports but it comes in the week ethics judge Hans-Joachim Eckert and FIFA prosecutor Cornel Borbely denounced the decision to remove them from their posts.

Infantino made no mention of Eckert and Borbely, who said the president was jeopardizing the post-Blatter reform process by ousting them at the end of their terms. FIFA first embarked on a reform mission in 2011 after election bribery allegations, but a deeper financial scandal exploded four years later with raids in Zurich and the arrest of soccer officials.

"In the past, many highly paid experts paid millions have been hired by FIFA to help reform FIFA. But let me ask you: What did they do? They simply rubber-stamped a sick and wrong system."

FIFA has spent tens of millions of dollars on experts to protect its victim status in criminal investigations and reclaim cash from corrupt officials. Infantino issued a plea to officials still hoping to profit through bribery, embezzlement, and fraud.

"If there's anyone in this room or outside of this room who still thinks he can enrich himself, that he can abuse football, I have one clear and strong message to tell him: Leave football and leave football now. We don't want you."

There was applause, and no sign of anyone leaving the room.

___