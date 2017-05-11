Japanese club disciplined over banner resembling Nazi symbol

TOKYO — The J-League fined first division side Gamba Osaka $17,500 on Thursday after a group of supporters displayed a banner with a logo resembling a Nazi symbol during a match last month.

The banner, which resembled a symbol derived from the SS of Nazi Germany, was displayed at the team's April 16 match away to crosstown rivals Cerezo Osaka.

After the incident, Gamba said that members of the group have been banned from games indefinitely.

Kawasaki Frontale was fined $15,000 last week by the Asian Football Confederation after two spectators raised a rising sun flag on April 25 during a 1-0 away win to South Korea's Suwon Bluewings in the Asian Champions League.