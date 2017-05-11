KC's Vargas lowers ERA to 1.01, Royals beat Rays 6-0
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Major league ERA leader Jason Vargas went seven more scoreless innings, Salvador Perez had a two-run double during a five-run eighth inning and the Kansas City Royals beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-0 on Thursday.
Vargas (5-1) scattered three hits and dropped his ERA from 1.19 to 1.01.
Jorge Bonifacio hit an RBI single off Diego Moreno in the decisive eighth before Whit Merrifield had a run-scoring single and then circled the bases when
Merrifield also homered for the Royals, who won three of four against the Rays. Kansas City had lost 13 of 16 entering the series.
Jake Odorizzi (2-2) gave up one run and four hits in six innings for the Rays. He had allowed three hits or fewer in each of his previous four starts.
Tampa Bay went 3-6 during a nine-game homestand against Miami, Toronto and the Royals. All three opponents are well under .500.
Merrifield put the Royals up 1-0 on a solo shot in the fourth.
Vargas made two nifty defensive plays during the fifth. He fielded Kiermaier's slow grounder down the first-base line and tagged out the speedy outfielder and also caught Derek Norris' liner.
Rays left fielder Corey Dickerson took a home run away from Eric Hosmer in the first by reaching over the short wall by the 315-foot mark near the line and catching the drive.
Kansas City
There was no carry over one day after Perez was hit by a Chris Archer pitch in the seventh inning of the Rays' 12-1 win Wednesday night. Perez felt Archer was throwing at him, while Archer said there was no intent.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Royals: CF Lorenzo Cain got a day off after playing three games on the artificial turf at Tropicana Field.
Rays: RF Steven Souza Jr. (sore right thumb) had a cortisone shot Wednesday and missed his third consecutive game. ... RHP Jose De Leon (right flexor mass) is scheduled to join Class-A Charlotte.
UP NEXT
Royals: LHP Danny Duffy (2-3) and Baltimore RHP Chris Tillman (1-0) are Friday night's starters as Kansas City opens a six-game homestand. Tillman, sidelined since March by right shoulder bursitis, went five scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox in his season debut last Sunday.
Rays: RHP Alex Cobb (2-3) goes against Boston and reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello (2-4) Friday night at Fenway Park. The Red Sox right-hander had only four losses (22-4) all of last season.