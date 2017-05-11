Leonard won't play in Game 6 for Spurs

HOUSTON — San Antonio All-Star Kawhi Leonard won't play in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets because of a sprained left ankle as the Spurs try to close out the series.

The Spurs' MVP candidate was hurt when he stepped on James Harden's foot about midway through the third quarter of a Game 5 win that put San Antonio up 3-2 on Tuesday. He played limited minutes for the rest of regulation and did not play in overtime.

Jonathon Simmons will start in his place Thursday night.

Leonard's injury is another blow to a team already without Tony Parker, after the veteran suffered a season-ending quadriceps injury in Game 2.

___