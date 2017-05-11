Luke McAlister leaving Toulouse to join Toulon next season

TOULON, France — Three-time European champion Toulon has signed former New Zealand back Luke McAlister from French rival Toulouse.

Toulon said Thursday that the 33-year-old McAlister — who has 30 caps for the All Blacks and can play at centre of flyhalf — will join next season with an option for another season.

McAlister, who has also played for North Harbour and Auckland Blues back home and for Sale Sharks in England, joined Toulouse in 2011.